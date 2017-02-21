Drone Footage Of Water Pouring Into Lake Spillway In California
These are two drone footage videos of water pouring into the Glory Hole spillway in Lake Berryassa in Napa, California after recent heavy rains. The spillway is capable of draining 48,400 cubic feet of water per second into Putah Creek at the base of the Monticello Dam.
