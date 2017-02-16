Downing to leave Sonoma Valley Boys &...

Downing to leave Sonoma Valley Boys & Girls Club board

5 hrs ago

Erin Downing, above at the 2016 Boys & Girls Club Sweetheart Gala, had served on the club board for seven years. Erin Downing, board chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, announced this week that she is stepping down from her position and resigning from the board.

