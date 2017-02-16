Downing to leave Sonoma Valley Boys & Girls Club board
Erin Downing, above at the 2016 Boys & Girls Club Sweetheart Gala, had served on the club board for seven years. Erin Downing, board chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, announced this week that she is stepping down from her position and resigning from the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
