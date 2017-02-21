Dodd hopes to boost teacher credentia...

Dodd hopes to boost teacher credentialing

Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

SACRAMENTO >> Senator Bill Dodd introduced a bill on Friday to help meet California's teacher shortage by allowing community college districts to offer teacher credentialing programs. “As a grandfather, I truly believe that educating future generations is our most important duty,” said Dodd.

