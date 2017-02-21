Dodd hopes to boost teacher credentialing
SACRAMENTO >> Senator Bill Dodd introduced a bill on Friday to help meet California's teacher shortage by allowing community college districts to offer teacher credentialing programs. “As a grandfather, I truly believe that educating future generations is our most important duty,” said Dodd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linda Stout: Vanishing act
|3 min
|SamDa
|30
|Protestors voice opposition to VMT/Orcem in Val...
|11 min
|SamsDa
|14
|Benicia, Vallejo release January crime stats
|6 hr
|Too Late
|9
|Dina Tasini resigns
|7 hr
|See For Yourself
|16
|Vallejo City Council spends $60,000 for repair ...
|15 hr
|Wise Guy
|15
|Possible uptick in mail theft in American Canyo...
|16 hr
|Real Norteno
|3
|Council agrees to lease Vallejo's fiber network
|18 hr
|Now See Here
|28
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC