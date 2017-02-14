Copia Reborn

Copia Reborn

COPIOUS FOOD AND WINE After being closed for nearly a decade, Napa's Copia is reopening with the help of the Culinary Institute of America. The celebration at CIA at Copia takes place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1819, 500 First St., Napa.

