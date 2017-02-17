Caymus owner cautions not to let Suis...

Caymus owner cautions not to let Suisun Valley become Napa

A simple matter of a lot line adjustment turned into a kind of vision of the Suisun Valley by the man who produces Caymus wines in Napa County and is building a winery on Cordelia Road. Chuck Wagner, who also has proposed building a distillery in Solano County, made a surprise appearance Thursday before the Solano County Planning Commission.

