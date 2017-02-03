Cal Fire brush clearing work continues

Cal Fire brush clearing work continues

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

KELSEYVILLE >> Cal Fire personnel continue working to reduce the impact of potential wildfires by clearing areas of heavy vegetation around the 1,700 homes and businesses in the Rivieras. The project is known as the Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shoplifters in Vallejo arrested after returning... 4 hr black is black 7
School Board test on Wednesday 5 hr repeat 46
UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Fu... 9 hr im no hime 8
Mare Island business wins multi-million dollar ... 13 hr liars gotta lie 2
CA Supreme Court Chief Justice Reacts To Trump'... 13 hr liars gotta lie 3
Vallejo school board approved safe haven resolu... 13 hr liars gotta lie 11
News Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde... 13 hr Guantanamo Sam 8
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC