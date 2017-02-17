Bread & Roses Presents: A Record-Brea...

Bread & Roses Presents: A Record-Breaking Year in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Business Wire

"The number of shows last year is the most the organization has ever produced since its founding in 1974 by the late Mimi FariA a ," said Executive Director Dave Perron . In 2016, 127 facilities were served in eight Bay Area counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo commission meeting cancelled after angr... 1 hr Wanglow 10
Orcem to get green light at 2/27 Planning Commi... 4 hr 45 year old paperboy 53
Feds delay decision on $650 million California ... 5 hr uncle Bill 3
Coffee with Cops event set for Saturday in Vallejo 5 hr me neither 27
California to weigh single-payer, universal hea... 6 hr money meet rat hole 2
PG&E uses safety, financial performance to rewa... 6 hr am I wrong 2
Municipal Fiber 10 hr I Got Your Helm 6
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at February 18 at 10:06AM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC