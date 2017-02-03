Biz Buzz: Market for Solano industry ...

Biz Buzz: Market for Solano industry space enjoys 5th strong year

The demand for industrial space in the Solano-Napa region continued to be strong in 2016, the fifth straight year the market remained robust, according to a report released Friday by the Fairfield office of Colliers International. The current vacancy rate of 6.1 percent is significantly less than half the 15 percent rate experienced in 2011, the report states.

