Biz Buzz: Market for Solano industry space enjoys 5th strong year
The demand for industrial space in the Solano-Napa region continued to be strong in 2016, the fifth straight year the market remained robust, according to a report released Friday by the Fairfield office of Colliers International. The current vacancy rate of 6.1 percent is significantly less than half the 15 percent rate experienced in 2011, the report states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Brooks: More dust, less revenue
|34 min
|now im sam
|10
|California charter advocates say public school ...
|3 hr
|now im sam
|8
|White privillage
|6 hr
|Harry the Hound
|7
|Could California adopt universal healthcare for...
|7 hr
|wanna bet
|2
|Solano high school students give their all in A...
|7 hr
|wanna bet
|2
|UC Berkeley Receives $370 Million in Federal Fu...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|Supervisors to hear midyear budget review
|7 hr
|wanna bet
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC