Bill Dodd joins area legislators in statement on Oroville Dam situation

State Sen. Bill Dodd joined other members of the Delta Caucus in releasing a statement about the hazardous situation at the Oroville Dam after Bay Area News Group reported that previous concerns about its infrastructure safety were ignored. “We are concerned that a clear alarm raised 12 years ago about the state of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway was discounted,” the statement says.

