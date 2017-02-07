Bauer Basks in Kenzo's Three-Star Sim...

Bauer Basks in Kenzo's Three-Star Simplicity

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Eater

It's been about six months since three-decade-old Chron critic Michael Bauer has compared a Japanese tasting menu to a warm bath , so here he is at the " simply sublime " Kenzo in Napa, "where everyone looks as if they just had a day at the spa and a skin-smoothing facial." The restaurant is the downtown Napa showcase for video game tycoon Kenzo Tsujimoto's $100 million Kenzo Estates winery, and thus Tsujimoto brought in chef Hiroyuki Kanda of the three-Michelin-starred Kanda in Tokyo to create a wallet-pummeling $225 kaiseki menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's simple: Follow the money 2 min Birds Landing Bob 1
Fake News on Immigration Checkpoints Causes Pan... 41 min yuup 4
News Suisun council considers smoking ban at public ... (Jul '14) 44 min kirton 22
Former Vallejo pastor guilty of fleecing flock 44 min yuup 7
California Democrats respond to President Trump... 46 min yuup 8
Paula McConnell: Do your job 4 hr DizzyRed 14
Dozens of derelict cars taken off Vallejo streets 7 hr sam sent me 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at February 07 at 3:55PM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,645,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC