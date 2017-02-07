Bauer Basks in Kenzo's Three-Star Simplicity

It's been about six months since three-decade-old Chron critic Michael Bauer has compared a Japanese tasting menu to a warm bath , so here he is at the " simply sublime " Kenzo in Napa, "where everyone looks as if they just had a day at the spa and a skin-smoothing facial." The restaurant is the downtown Napa showcase for video game tycoon Kenzo Tsujimoto's $100 million Kenzo Estates winery, and thus Tsujimoto brought in chef Hiroyuki Kanda of the three-Michelin-starred Kanda in Tokyo to create a wallet-pummeling $225 kaiseki menu.

