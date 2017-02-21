Assistant Professor Faculty Position ...

Assistant Professor Faculty Position In Mechanical and Aerospace...

The University of California at Davis has a tenure-track position available in the area of Prosthetics. The appointment is at the Assistant Professor level in the Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering.

