Amador vintners cultivate a taste for...

Amador vintners cultivate a taste for the unusual

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: SFGate

Like much of California's history, the story of Amador County, and its wines, dates to the Gold Rush days, when many Europeans flocked to the Sierra seeking their fortune. But the immigrants found a different kind of fortune when they discovered that the mountains' foothills were fertile enough to plant a most familiar crop: grapes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Groups opposed to south Vallejo project holding... 9 min hilltop stinker 17
Shots fired into Vallejo store; shooter, target... 49 min Pablothecoyote 10
Trump is Second Coming, Yowzer 3 hr Anon 3
Just move the students and teachers 3 hr Peter Love Facial 3
Investment shift costs CalPERS $900 million in ... 10 hr then what happened 2
DONNELLY: Jerry Brown's California Legacy is a ... 10 hr then what happened 2
California Dems Want Forced Savings; Republican... 10 hr then what happened 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC