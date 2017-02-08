9 great supermarket wines for $15 or less
Just because your bank account needs a break doesn't mean you have to give up good wine. I'd rather not spend more than 15 bucks for an everyday wine, and I've discovered some terrific bottles at three grocery stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Imrie: Something fishy...
|31 min
|Barnabas
|5
|City Hall officially opposes VMT/Orcem project
|55 min
|Whats That Smell
|17
|GVRD's Shane McAffee leaving Vallejo for Utah
|2 hr
|night desk
|2
|Paula McConnell: Do your job
|4 hr
|Mrs Shihsquee ova...
|25
|Brown Sets California's Priorities For Trump In...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|CA Dem Party Chair Endorses Keith Ellison for D...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|California AG Vows to Fight Trump over Federal ...
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC