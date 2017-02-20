$20,000 Reward Offered in California ...

$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies Case

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Rocklin and Roseville Today

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual who is suspected of robbing nine Northern California banks. The subject is described as a young, white male who is in his 20's or 30's and stands approximately five feet, eight inches to six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School Board test on Wednesday 2 hr FlyBoy 21
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 6 hr AllAboard 13
New FUSE fellow ready to help Vallejo 6 hr AllAboard 22
New cement to help lower carbon emissions from ... 6 hr AllAboard 7
Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ... 7 hr Wanglow 19
Putin Recalls Trump? 7 hr Agency Recordatio... 1
CA nurses scrambling for education records afte... 8 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC