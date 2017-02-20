$20,000 Reward Offered in California Banker Robberies Case
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $20,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of an armed and dangerous individual who is suspected of robbing nine Northern California banks. The subject is described as a young, white male who is in his 20's or 30's and stands approximately five feet, eight inches to six feet tall with a slender build and dark hair.
