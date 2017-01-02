Wine Trivia: Mendocino's highest vine...

Wine Trivia: Mendocino's highest vineyard

The Signal Ridge Vineyard in the Mendocino Ridge American Viticultural Area sits atop a mountain. Signal Ridge Vineyard , in the Mendocino Ridge American Viticultural Area , sits 2,742 feet above Anderson Valley.

