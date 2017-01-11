Wine Industry Symposium Group Announc...

Wine Industry Symposium Group Announces 23rd Annual Central Coast Insights Event in Paso Robles

The Wine Industry Symposium Group has announced the program for the 23rd annual Central Coast Insights Event, set for Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in Paso Robles, California at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort. The results of the 2017 Central Coast Insights Survey will be presented at the full-day event, along with a program filled with wine experts and influencers active in shaping the future of the wine business on the Central Coast.

