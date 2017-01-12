Volunteers get ready for day of beautification
The gym at Dan O. Root Elementary School on Sunday was filled with tables - some held food and others signup sheets and instructions for the work that will be done on Monday. Rebuilding Together Solano County and Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano for the eighth year will be hosting a day of improvement and volunteerism on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for two Solano schools.
