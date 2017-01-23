Vallejo near bottom of best family pl...

Vallejo near bottom of best family places in the U.S. study

There are 4 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from 9 hrs ago, titled Vallejo near bottom of best family places in the U.S. study. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:

Out of 510 U.S. cities studied, a company called Apartment List ranks Vallejo the 507th best for families. Only three cities - Pueblo, Colo., Jackson, Miss., and Ft.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Wiggles

Vallejo, CA

#1 8 hrs ago
The mayor has to fix this crap!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Roudy The Second

Since: Aug 13

2,527

Location hidden
#2 6 hrs ago
Wiggles wrote:
The mayor has to fix this crap!
Do you think he will fix it?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
GreenieWeenie

Vallejo, CA

#3 6 hrs ago
Obviously 2016 data, before Cayangyang and Sampayan were in charge. Tune in next year.

Take note that the shooting at Jesse Bethel today wasn't in the men's restroom. You know why? Because shooters know Cayangyang's watching the restroom safety like a hawk and has been for a couple years.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
FritoBandito

Vallejo, CA

#4 4 hrs ago
The possibility to turn this city around through gentrification and tourism today is ZERO.

We need living wage jobs. Yesterday. Not the latest touchy feely practice from the Journal of Psychical, Occult and Mystical Research.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 7 min Bookie 3
Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho... 36 min Anonymous 1
Vallejo police seek to add crime analyst to dep... 37 min Anonymous 1
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 4 hr FritoBandito 6
State of State speech: Jerry Brown takes on Tru... 4 hr FritoBandito 5
Mexico ready to quit NAFTA if US talks fail 4 hr FritoBandito 2
Revolutionary Cement Eco-Cem Launched in New Ze... 5 hr LoneGunment 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC