Vallejo mother gives birth to Solano's first baby of 2017
Melinda Haynes, 42, wasn't supposed to have any more children for health reasons and was surprised to find herself getting a hard stomach. She went to the doctor's office to get a checkup and see what was wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|23 min
|Mike
|7
|Vallejo City Council spends $250,000 to replace...
|3 hr
|Harry the Hound
|4
|Help Wanted: Bilingual Teachers For California ...
|3 hr
|coyote
|3
|Woman has purse stolen at Denny's in Vallejo
|3 hr
|Mr Rogers
|12
|Letter: Time to get the lead out ... of our waters
|5 hr
|the reveal
|3
|how long until we're free
|13 hr
|countdown timer
|1
|California's economy has recovered, but overdue...
|14 hr
|your fault
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC