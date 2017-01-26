Up to $3,000 available to some Bay Ar...

Up to $3,000 available to some Bay Area homeowners for earthquake

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Napa city construction inspector Tina Chechourka applies an unsafe red tag on an apartment building on Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014, in Napa, Calif., after an earthquake shook the region and caused widespread damage. less Napa city construction inspector Tina Chechourka applies an unsafe red tag on an apartment building on Third Street on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014, in Napa, Calif., after an earthquake shook the region and caused ... more Some Bay Area homeowners who may be worried about the fitness of their older abodes during an earthquake are being offered money for retrofits that state regulators say could prevent collapse during a large temblor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Revolutionary Cement Eco-Cem Launched in New Ze... 1 hr GOB Mailman 7
Could California become a 'sanctuary state' und... 6 hr no mun no fun 2
One-Third Of California Working-Age Adults Are ... 6 hr crybabies 3
California bill would add 'nonbinary' gender op... 6 hr crybabies 2
Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters 7 hr Hetero 4
Surprise: Bay Area Restaurants Disappear After ... 7 hr Billy 5
Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer... 7 hr Wanglow 7
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC