U.S. applications to Canadian universities surge following Donald Trump win
Colleges from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website traffic from the United States have been surging since Trump's victory Nov. 8. Although many Canadian schools had also ramped up recruiting in the U.S. recently, some say dismay over the presidential election has fueled a spike in interest beyond their expectations. Lara Godoff, a 17-year-old from Napa, California, said she scrapped any notion of staying in the U.S. the day after the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Sampayan too short for Mayor's toilet
|36 min
|now print it
|7
|2016 was the year white liberals woke up
|1 hr
|GOB Mailman
|4
|Democrats Prepare for Violent Revolution
|3 hr
|to the 25 percent
|10
|Two women suspected of stealing merchandise fro...
|3 hr
|light complected
|4
|Touro gets OK to offer doctor of nursing program
|4 hr
|Connie
|2
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|7 hr
|Lacks Ah Tivv
|18
|Mariah C Chosen To Run Medicare
|7 hr
|Super Secret Secr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC