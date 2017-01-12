Two for-sale app users robbed at gunp...

Two for-sale app users robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo

8 hrs ago

Two Napa residents were left stranded in a Vallejo park Sunday evening, after they were robbed at gunpoint at a meeting arranged through a buy/sell phone app, Vallejo Police Department Lt. Kent Tribble said.

