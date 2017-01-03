Tell me baby, are the Chili Peppers r...

Tell me baby, are the Chili Peppers red hot or not?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform as the final headliner at BottleRock 2016 in Napa, Calif. on Sunday, May 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ... 6 min Manson 22
California Hires Eric Holder as Legal Bulwark A... 12 min Uncle Sam 5
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 14 min Sam 1,051
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 22 min Hallway 4
California girds to protect undocumented foreig... 2 hr Anon 9
It's a fact: the Bay Area rental market has sof... 10 hr no way 2
Trump presidency puts California Legislature in... 10 hr no way 5
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC