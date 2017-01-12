Special loan helps Mare Island Brewing Co. expand

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO An image of what the Coal Sheds looked like in the days they were used to store fuel for coal-powered ships. By April, the owners of the 3-year-old Mare Island Brewing Company hope to be creating their own craft brews in a completely remodeled historic Coal Shed on Mare Island, thanks to a Grow Vallejo Fund loan, city and company officials said.

