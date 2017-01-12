Special loan helps Mare Island Brewin...

Special loan helps Mare Island Brewing Co. expand

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO An image of what the Coal Sheds looked like in the days they were used to store fuel for coal-powered ships. By April, the owners of the 3-year-old Mare Island Brewing Company hope to be creating their own craft brews in a completely remodeled historic Coal Shed on Mare Island, thanks to a Grow Vallejo Fund loan, city and company officials said.

