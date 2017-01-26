Sonoma County Vintners Enlists a Panel of Master Sommeliers for Sonoma County Barrel Auction
An all-star panel of Master Sommeliers from around the country has once again been assembled to evaluate lot submissions for the Third Annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction. Hosted by Sonoma County Vintners, the invite and trade-only Barrel Auction will take place on April 21, and will offer a selection of one-of-a-kind "never before, never again" lots representing Sonoma County's 17 diverse viticultural appellations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej...
|3 hr
|My Little Friend
|20
|School Board test on Wednesday
|3 hr
|Harry
|9
|Willie Brown: SF could be at the top of Trump's...
|4 hr
|I LOVE America
|4
|Mike Haworth: A Few Reminders
|5 hr
|sam junior
|3
|Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer...
|17 hr
|Bye bye
|14
|Matier & Ross: Bay Area was heading for sanctua...
|22 hr
|hate them all
|3
|California Democrats Threaten to Stop Paying Fe...
|Sun
|GEE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC