Sonoma County Vintners Enlists a Panel of Master Sommeliers for Sonoma County Barrel Auction

An all-star panel of Master Sommeliers from around the country has once again been assembled to evaluate lot submissions for the Third Annual Sonoma County Barrel Auction. Hosted by Sonoma County Vintners, the invite and trade-only Barrel Auction will take place on April 21, and will offer a selection of one-of-a-kind "never before, never again" lots representing Sonoma County's 17 diverse viticultural appellations.

