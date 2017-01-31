Sonoma Chili Bowl Express tickets sel...

Sonoma Chili Bowl Express tickets selling fast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Fresh out of a 2,400 degree glaze kiln, 700 handmade bowls will deck the tables on Saturday, Feb. 25, as the Sonoma Community Center presents its annual Chili Bowl Express Fundraiser. Artists at the Center have been busy since October throwing on the potter's wheel and hand building unique, one-of-a-kind chili bowls in all shapes, colors, and sizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ... 1 hr sammie boy 17
Trump's immigration order sows confusion, anxie... 1 hr GEE 11
SF Archbishop: Church Will Help Illegal Aliens ... 11 hr haters gotta hate 4
Bay Area Dems' bids to stop travel ban blocked ... 11 hr poor snowflakes 3
Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16) 20 hr Pablothecoyote 15
Brown, Lawmakers Differ On 'Middle Class Schola... 21 hr Anonymous 1
Outrage, support for Trump travel order courses... 21 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,437,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC