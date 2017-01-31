Sonoma Chili Bowl Express tickets selling fast
Fresh out of a 2,400 degree glaze kiln, 700 handmade bowls will deck the tables on Saturday, Feb. 25, as the Sonoma Community Center presents its annual Chili Bowl Express Fundraiser. Artists at the Center have been busy since October throwing on the potter's wheel and hand building unique, one-of-a-kind chili bowls in all shapes, colors, and sizes.
