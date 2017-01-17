Solano, Napa unemployment steady, rising
The unemployment rate in Solano County remained unchanged in December, at 5.1 percent, while Napa County's rose to 4.4 percent in December from November's 4.2 percent, according to the latest state figures, released Friday. These numbers compare with a 5 percent jobless rate in California and 4.5 percent for the country during the same period.
