Solano County conducts homeless census

Solano County conducts homeless census

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

As the darkness still cradled the sun early Tuesday, hundreds of Solano residents fanned out throughout every city in the county as part of the 2017 Point in Time Count, a homeless census, if you will, conducted every two years. Put on by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the count helps determine the number of homeless neighbors living in Solano.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 22 min Sid 24
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 1 hr Veronica 9
Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord... 1 hr Veronica 15
News Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th... 1 hr Veronica 16
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 3 hr had enough now 10
News Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests 4 hr Wanglow 5
Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho... 4 hr mo metal 8
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,869 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC