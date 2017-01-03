Sign up to volunteer in Napa area for...

Sign up to volunteer in Napa area for MLK Day next week

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

NAPA >> The public is invited to check out volunteer opportunities on this year's MLK Day of Action and Compassion, the more than 80 agencies and organizations making up The MLK Monday Coalition announced. The more than 80 organizations, agencies, faith groups and local businesses, invite residents to sign up to volunteer for service projects happening Monday, Jan. 16. Projects are available for viewing and signing up for online at http://volunteer.cvnl.org/.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paula McConnell: Just say 'Vallejo' 6 hr Hetero 24
Vallejo animal shelter seeks sandbagging volunt... 6 hr Connie 30
'Audit the Fed' May Finally Pass Congress 6 hr Knat first cav 3
Claim: Trump 'Threatens Mental Health of Young ... 6 hr Jelly 8
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) 18 hr epa 147
Governor preps to release budget amid uncertainty 18 hr another lie 2
Man wounded in daytime shooting in Vallejo 19 hr Wanglow 7
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at January 09 at 9:24PM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,007 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC