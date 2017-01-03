Sign up to volunteer in Napa area for MLK Day next week

NAPA >> The public is invited to check out volunteer opportunities on this year's MLK Day of Action and Compassion, the more than 80 agencies and organizations making up The MLK Monday Coalition announced. The more than 80 organizations, agencies, faith groups and local businesses, invite residents to sign up to volunteer for service projects happening Monday, Jan. 16. Projects are available for viewing and signing up for online at http://volunteer.cvnl.org/.

