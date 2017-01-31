Sacramento couple allegedly steals 85...

Sacramento couple allegedly steals 85 alcohol bottles

Sunday the Sonoma Police Department arrested two Sacramento residents on suspicion of stealing 85 bottles of liquor in the North Bay. Loss prevention officers from a Novato Safeway followed the suspects, a man and a woman, in their car to Sonoma Sunday evening, Sonoma Police Chief Bret Sackett said.

