Remember when: From the archives of Jan. 12, 1924: Contract let for Schellville-Beltaine highway
Included in the big new program of work let to contractors Thursday by the State Highway Commission was the contract for the Schellville-Beltaine highway in Sonoma Valley. A telegram was received by the Index-Tribune and was posted in the office window.
