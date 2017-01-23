Pro-Trump rally at Sonoma Plaza on In...

Pro-Trump rally at Sonoma Plaza on Inauguration Day

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

A hard cold rain came down at just about 3 p.m., the time that Elizabeth MacDonald had called for a pro-Trump rally on Inauguration Day at the Sonoma Plaza. But less than half an hour later a rainbow arched down to the stone City Hall behind the demonstrators, by now numbering almost a dozen - most from Sonoma, with a small contingent of out-of-towners - and a small white dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12) 26 min Anon 4
Jeff Carlson: Forward into the past 1 hr sammie sandwiches 11
Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer... 2 hr detective sammie 5
Bay Area rains bring a bumper crop of BIG potholes 2 hr how do they get paid 3
Poll: 74 Percent of Californians Want to End Sa... 2 hr how do they get paid 5
Vallejo City Council to discuss priorities this... 2 hr plan this 3
Trump's cancellation of Pacific trade deal coul... 4 hr Barnabas 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC