Pro-Trump rally at Sonoma Plaza on Inauguration Day

A hard cold rain came down at just about 3 p.m., the time that Elizabeth MacDonald had called for a pro-Trump rally on Inauguration Day at the Sonoma Plaza. But less than half an hour later a rainbow arched down to the stone City Hall behind the demonstrators, by now numbering almost a dozen - most from Sonoma, with a small contingent of out-of-towners - and a small white dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.