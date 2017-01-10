Orinda Theatre's 1940s-style gala anniversary
Orinda Theatre's 75th anniversary was a replay of its opening day Dec. 29, 1941, with a screening of "Texas," starring Glenn Ford, William Holden and Claire Trevor, the first film shown at the art-deco movie palace. Ray Raygoza, of Suisun, from left, Inna Eydelnant, of Vallejo, Evan Cray, of Napa, Daniel Inouye, of Vallejo, and Thomas Gallegullos, of Alameda, dress in 1940's attire while attending the Orinda Theatre 75th anniversary gala celebration in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
