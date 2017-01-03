North Bay works up appetite for Restaurant Month
Sonoma restaurants that wish to participate need to contact David Wells by Wednesday, Dec., 21 at [email protected] or 707-304-5940. For 31 days, participating destinations will offer various discounts, specialty menus and events that showcase the state's diverse range of culinary offerings.
