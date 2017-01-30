Neighborhood Pescatarian Spot, Gloria...

Neighborhood Pescatarian Spot, Gloria to Open Next Month

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Eater

With a menu of sustainable seafood like fluke, octopus, tilefish, and squid, Gloria will open next month at 401 W. 53rd St. in the former Co Ba 53 space. A partnership between Diego Garcia, Phil Johnson , and Leland Meibeyer, the restaurant is undergoing final cosmetic updates in the next few weeks, with the installation of banquettes and new lighting in what will be a 40-seat restaurant with room for eight at the bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Supervisor asks commission to deny south Vallej... 4 hr ReneG 21
School Board test on Wednesday 4 hr ReneG 11
Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16) 7 hr betty 14
Willie Brown: SF could be at the top of Trump's... 11 hr I LOVE America 4
Mike Haworth: A Few Reminders 13 hr sam junior 3
Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer... Sun Bye bye 14
Matier & Ross: Bay Area was heading for sanctua... Sun hate them all 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Napa County was issued at January 31 at 12:00AM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC