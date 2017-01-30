Neighborhood Pescatarian Spot, Gloria to Open Next Month
With a menu of sustainable seafood like fluke, octopus, tilefish, and squid, Gloria will open next month at 401 W. 53rd St. in the former Co Ba 53 space. A partnership between Diego Garcia, Phil Johnson , and Leland Meibeyer, the restaurant is undergoing final cosmetic updates in the next few weeks, with the installation of banquettes and new lighting in what will be a 40-seat restaurant with room for eight at the bar.
