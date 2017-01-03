Napa man, woman arrested in American Canyon on car theft, drug charges

Two Napa residents were arrested in a stolen car, with stolen plates on suspicion of car theft, and one hospitalized for possible narcotics ingestion, in American Canyon early Tuesday, the city's Police Chief said. At about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, an American Canyon Police Officer stopped a Honda Accord in the 7000 block of Main Street, Chief Tracey Stuart said.

