Napa city, county to conduct annual h...

Napa city, county to conduct annual homeless count next week

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

NAPA >> Over night, one night next week, Napa County officials plan to spread out and count the number of homeless people in the county, as required by the federal government, officials said. On the night of Jan. 24 and into Jan. 25, the Napa Police Department, Napa County staff, and other community volunteers will spread out and count homeless individuals as part of the annual Point in Time Count, they said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 4 hr Hooter 13
Council to receive presentation on water rate i... 4 hr Pablothecoyote 2
Vallejo residents react to presidential inaugur... 4 hr Bookie 4
News Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ... 4 hr cold as ice 2
Vallejo youth activity organization seeks help ... 6 hr Anonymous 1
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 6 hr Eastside Tom 1,082
White House 6 hr fuhrman 9
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at January 20 at 1:27PM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC