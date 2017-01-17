Napa city, county to conduct annual homeless count next week
NAPA >> Over night, one night next week, Napa County officials plan to spread out and count the number of homeless people in the county, as required by the federal government, officials said. On the night of Jan. 24 and into Jan. 25, the Napa Police Department, Napa County staff, and other community volunteers will spread out and count homeless individuals as part of the annual Point in Time Count, they said.
