Napa, California Considers Doing Busi...

Napa, California Considers Doing Business With Redflex

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: TheNewspaper

Officials in Napa, California will decide later today whether to continue doing business with Redflex Traffic Systems, the Australian red light camera vendor embroiled in an ongoing international corruption scandal. Following the city council's lead, Police Chief Steve Potter will argue in favor of the program's continuation, facing off against Mayor Jill Techel, a consistent voice against the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CA High-Speed Rail: Over Budget, Behind Schedule 55 min Hooter 3
News Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome... 59 min Pablothecoyote 14
News Vallejo police release sketch of pawnshop murde... 1 hr Mike 3
Community members honored at Vallejo Sister Cit... 3 hr trumpourcountry 11
funniest thing ever 5 hr AIDS Raging 2
Worel seeks to replace Vallejo school board pre... 7 hr RuscalFlatts 53
Yountville Music Thread 23 hr Musikologist 3
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Super Bowl
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,119 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC