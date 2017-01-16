Michael Lington and More Coming Up at Blue Note Napa This Month

Fri & Sat 1/20-21 Michael Lington Two Showtimes [8 years & over] Sun 1/22 no entertainment Eric Johns on Solo- An Evening of Acoustic Guitar & Piano Two Showtimes [8 years & over] Newly opened in October 2016 the Blue Note Napa is a jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House. The Blue Note Napa seamlessly blends the quintessenti Al Green wich Village jazz club experience - an intimate atmosphere where the stage is so close to you that you feel as if the performers are playing in your very own living room - mixed with the Northern California wine country ambiance and the historic architecture of the ninetieth century Napa Valley Opera House.

