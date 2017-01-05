Menlo Park: Live street art expo seek...

Menlo Park: Live street art expo seeks to 'provoke'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Ave. in Menlo Park. The site was previously occupied by Tom Wing & Sons jewelry store, which closed in September 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot after alleged altercation in Burger Ki... 37 min tom strapped brin... 11
Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmer... 1 hr that is right 5
Bob Sampayan sworn in as new Vallejo mayor 1 hr that is right 5
Auto Repair Shop 1 hr CarNut 1
McConnell selected as Vallejo's vice mayor 2 hr anon 21
Anne Carr: From hope to despair 4 hr Manson7 8
Nancy Pelosi re-elected as House Democrats' leader 7 hr what next 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Napa County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,702

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC