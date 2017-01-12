Marin traffic continues slog amid storm-related road closures
Highway 37 between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue remained impassable and under water, and Caltrans reported the continued closure of Highway 1 between Panoramic Highway and Muir Beach. “Highway 37 is a major connector not only between Vallejo and Marin but between Sonoma County and Marin,” California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay said.
