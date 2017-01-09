Major rock slide sparks road closures...

Major rock slide sparks road closures in Napa

According to Napa County Sheriff's department, the rock slide occurred on the Silverado Trail at Pratt Avenue around 2:41 p.m. and all of the road is closed and crews have responded. Sheriff authorities have advised northbound drivers to take Zinfandel Lane to Highway 29 and southbound traffic is advised to take Deer Park to Highway 29. NAPA CO SHERIFF: Major rockslide on Silverado Trail at Pratt Avenue.

