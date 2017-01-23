Kewin Mill Road Damage

Governor Jerry Brown has issued a state of emergency declaration for 50 counties due to flooding and other storm related damage, including in Tuolumne and Calaveras. It opens the door for local jurisdictions to receive state and potentially federal funding to help with repair costs.

