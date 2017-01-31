Kaiser Permanente earns top marks for high-quality care
Kaiser Permanente announced today that the Permanente Medical Group serving Kaiser Permanente members and patients in the Napa-Solano area at the Kaiser Permanente Vacaville and Vallejo medical centers, received 4.5-star ratings for overall performance - among the highest recognition by the California Office of the Patient Advocate - in the second annual Medical Group Report Card for Medicare Advantage Members. Kaiser Permanente Northern California Permanente Medical Group-San Jose Medical Center was among four Permanente Medical Groups in California that received a 5-star overall rating.
