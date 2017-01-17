January 19 Vallejo A&E Source: Acclaimed guitarist at Blue Note Napa
Sure, Eric Johnson would have loved to gain instant attention and gobs of cash thrown his way earlier in his career. But, as it turned out, he's doing just fine - even if it took the public to catch up with what the guitarist's peers knew for years: He's one of the top players in the country.
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|1 hr
|i must be sammie
|4
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|2 hr
|i must be sammie
|9
|Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne...
|3 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request
|3 hr
|MAGA
|3
|California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50...
|5 hr
|Sam
|3
|Sanctuary Cities Are Risk for Taxpayers, WarnsÂ…...
|7 hr
|i must be sammie
|6
|Putin Wants San Diego, Malibu, Vallejo & S L O
|7 hr
|Open For Business...
|1
