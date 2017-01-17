Inauguration to prompt support, prote...

Inauguration to prompt support, protest in Sonoma

Lorrie Thomas-Dossett displays the Raven clan emblem on her "button blanket," a traditional Tlingit Indian ceremonial robe that she's taking to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March, Jan. 20, 2017. Lorrie Thomas-Dossett of Sonoma will be wearing her family "button blanket," a Tlingit Indian ceremonial robe in the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017.

