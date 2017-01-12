How Barack Obama became presidential favorite in creature name game
Handsome, long-legged and resourceful - that's the Northern California spider A. barackobamai, one of nine different species of creatures whose names pay tribute to our outgoing 44th U.S. president. “There's no greater honor,” said Auburn University biologist Jason Bond, who named the presidential creature several years ago after spider-collecting trips in Mendocino, Napa, Shasta, Sutter and Tehama counties.
