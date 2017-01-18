History lessons on Russian hacking and the 2016 election?
History textbooks read by schoolchildren in California - and perhaps across the country - would include a lesson about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election if a bill to be introduced by a Marin County lawmaker becomes law. Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, says the bill would require the California Board of Education to develop curriculum based on recent testimony of national intelligence director James Clapper: that Russia interfered in the election through the production of fake news and hacking.
