History lessons on Russian hacking an...

History lessons on Russian hacking and the 2016 election?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

History textbooks read by schoolchildren in California - and perhaps across the country - would include a lesson about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election if a bill to be introduced by a Marin County lawmaker becomes law. Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, says the bill would require the California Board of Education to develop curriculum based on recent testimony of national intelligence director James Clapper: that Russia interfered in the election through the production of fake news and hacking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 2 hr Mr Hunt 10
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 4 hr Prussian 1,079
News Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at... 8 hr i must be sammie 4
Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne... 9 hr MAGA 3
California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request 9 hr MAGA 3
California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50... 12 hr Sam 3
Sanctuary Cities Are Risk for Taxpayers, WarnsÂ…... 13 hr i must be sammie 6
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,069,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC