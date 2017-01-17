Highway 37 reopened after flood
A flooded section of westbound Highway 37 in Novato reopened early Tuesday morning, a week after a torrential downpour shuttered the major freeway in both directions. The westbound lanes between Atherton Avenue and Highway 101 were opened just after 4 a.m. Caltrans crews were able to reopen the eastbound lanes Saturday, but the westbound lanes remained submerged in overflow from a nearby marshland south of the freeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at...
|1 hr
|Bookum
|1
|Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo
|1 hr
|Dylann
|7
|California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50...
|1 hr
|Sam
|3
|California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request
|3 hr
|Anon
|2
|Sanctuary Cities Are Risk for Taxpayers, WarnsÂ…...
|3 hr
|i must be sammie
|6
|Putin Wants San Diego, Malibu, Vallejo & S L O
|3 hr
|Open For Business...
|1
|Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne...
|3 hr
|Barnabas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC