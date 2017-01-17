Highway 37 reopened after flood

Highway 37 reopened after flood

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

A flooded section of westbound Highway 37 in Novato reopened early Tuesday morning, a week after a torrential downpour shuttered the major freeway in both directions. The westbound lanes between Atherton Avenue and Highway 101 were opened just after 4 a.m. Caltrans crews were able to reopen the eastbound lanes Saturday, but the westbound lanes remained submerged in overflow from a nearby marshland south of the freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiburon police intercept trio after burglary at... 1 hr Bookum 1
Free pedstrian safety training set for Vallejo 1 hr Dylann 7
California 'Accidentally' Releases Info of 3,50... 1 hr Sam 3
California Withdraws Immigrant Health Care Request 3 hr Anon 2
Sanctuary Cities Are Risk for Taxpayers, WarnsÂ…... 3 hr i must be sammie 6
Putin Wants San Diego, Malibu, Vallejo & S L O 3 hr Open For Business... 1
Brown Projects Economic Slowdown, Deficit In Ne... 3 hr Barnabas 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC