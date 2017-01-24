Highway 128 reopens in Napa, Solano, and Yolo counties
Highway 128 through Solano, Napa, and Yolo counties has reopened and has been cleared of multiple rockslides on Monday, according to Caltrans. Crews closed the highway between Markee Cove in Napa County and Pleasants Valley Road in Solano and Yolo counties, Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala said.
